You can wish someone a Holly Dolly Christmas with Dolly Parton's new musical e-card!

Does it truly feel like the holiday season has started without Dolly Parton spreading Christmas joy? For many people in East Tennessee -- the answer is a resounding "no."

Now you can share the joy of a Holly Dolly Christmas with all the special people in your life with her new video e-card!

Dolly has teamed up with American Greetings to create a special musical video e-card with her adding a very special and appropriate twist to "A Holly Jolly Christmas."

You can check it out and send one at this link.