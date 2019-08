ALCOA, Tenn — The Alcoa Police Department had an unexpected K-9 recruit Thursday afternoon.

The scruffy little dog was picked up by Officer Zachery Underwood.

Determined to find the owner, Underwood posted in the Maryville Speaks Out Facebook page asking anyone missing a dog to contact him.

In the meantime, Underwood shared some of his peanut butter cracker snacks with his new K-9 companion.

Zachery Underwood