Study shows Blount, Loudon Co. as healthiest places to live

A new study ranking Tennessee counties by which are the healthiest shows Blount and Loudon County in the top 10.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Two of the healthiest places to live in East Tennessee are Blount and Loudon County. A recent study ranks both of those counties in the top 10 in terms of a healthy lifestyle.

Loudon is in seventh place and Blount is in eighth out of 95 counties in the state. This research dove into the length of life, clinical care, health behaviors and much more. The study aims to bring awareness about what influences health and to support leaders to improve health quality locally.

Tony Saddy, a local business owner of Fit Gym Maryville said, there are many reasons that make Blount County appealing. As a resident, he feels there's accessibility and variability.

"Our proximity to the mountains, our ability to have 26 miles of greenbelt trails where you can walk, you can ride your bike without any kind of traffic interference," Saddy said. "And our seasons are not very inclement here, so our weather is very favorable for activity."

Saddy created his gym about seven years ago. He was driving his motorcycle heading back to Chicago when he accidentally came through Blount County.

He began researching the county's makeup, both local and state laws, and decided this was the place to build his business and home. Saddy was aiming to bring something that would benefit the community.

His gym is a place with a wide range of people and he said it welcomes everyone.

"So, fitness gives you the ability to add life to two years," Saddy said. "We've got student-athletes that want to get faster and stronger to the 84-year-old adult who wants to maintain her mobility, so she's got the freedom to come and go as she pleases."

But g e tting fit is just one part of the equation. Blount County has access to many types of doctors and medical care.

Brett Heppner, both a Blount County resident and a client at Get Fit Maryville, said when he first met Saddy he was physically struggling and was looking for ways to heal his body.

"I was starting to develop... I had back pain that would come and go," Heppner said. "I since found out that I had a herniated disc."

A combination of physical therapy and workout was something that Heppner's said helped him overcome a few challenges.

He said it was important that he didn't need to travel far to access this kind of help.

"There are lots of specialists that focus exactly on what your ailment is," Heppner said. "Whenever I had issues, I worked out with a trainer, I've been to a physical therapist who is excellent here in town."

For people who live here, it's a little haven that combines many different aspects of life, and that's what both Saddy and Heppner say works well for this town.

Whatever it is this Blount County does, it is now at the top for the quality of life it provides.

"Blount County is just a great place to live and raise a family and retire," Saddy said. "I believe that this is a solid place to be."