KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a Fourth of July weekend, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is low on donations. Right now, the center is in need of O negative and O positive donors.

The need for life-saving blood never goes away. Every few seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Many families in East Tennessee rely on the supply each and every day.

Summer blood donations are generally lower while demand is still high, especially after a holiday. MEDIC Regional Blood Center has a special incentive for giving blood this summer.

Their "Save our Summer" campaign runs through Aug. 31. Among the incentives: Chance to win a $1000 cruise. Donors must give blood twice or donate platelets.

Starting soon, MEDIC's Shark Week begins July 17-July 19. Each donor will receive a free ticket to Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and a t-shirt.

