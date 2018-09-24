KNOXVILLE — Monday was World Gorilla Day, so Zoo Knoxville spent the day celebrating its great apes.

Zoo Knoxville had keepers out giving chats all day with streamers and decorations scattered around the parks.

The park's gorillas got in on the celebration with some goodies and ice treats. One of the zoo's silverback gorillas, Wanto, even did some painting.

World Gorilla Day was started in 2017 as a way for people to come together and celebrate and help protect gorillas in the wild.

For 2018, the organizations are taking action through electronics recycling, with proceeds from recycling efforts going to Gorilla SAFE -- a conservation initiative created to bring scientists and stakeholders together to help protect gorillas in the wild.

Zoo Knoxville accepted old cell phones to recycle to help in the effort.

The zoo said gorillas tend to live roughly 50 to 60 years in captivity, but their longevity is much shorter in the wild.

In captivity, one of the biggest issue shortening the lives of great apes is heart failure. The zoo's oldest gorilla is 40, and they say he is receiving heart medicine.

The zoo will also be hosting Senior Day on Tuesday, Oct. 2. People 65 and over can enjoy a free day at the zoo.

Senior visitors will also receive a 10 percent discount on annual passes for an entire year of zoo visits and 10 percent off Zoo Shop purchases.

Visitors should check in at the Gentry Griffey tent at the zoo's front entrance to take advantage of the offer and will need to show proof of age.

