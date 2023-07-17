Blount Memorial Hospital to start using TeamHealth as its emergency room provider

American Physician Partners said it was unable to pay its debts and would shut down business by July 31.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Blount Memorial Hospital said the hospital was going to start using TeamHealth as the provider for its emergency department after their previous provider said it was unable to pay its debts and would shut down the business.

Dr. Harold Naramore, the CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital, said he was notified at around 3 p.m. on July 17 that American Physician Partners was insolvent and planned to shut the business down on July 31.

He said the hospital had to scramble to interview other providers and make sure the new providers could run the emergency department by Aug. 1.

"I began immediately, all week I worked on this issue. We've talked to at least 14 companies and I've heard presentations either in-person or by Zoom video. Seven of those corporations, and today after evaluating the data, I've come to the decision that our new provider will be TeamHealth," said Naramore in a video release.

He also said normally, a transition between emergency department providers would take around 60 days. TeamHealth will have 13 days to move into their new role and make sure the emergency room can accept patients.

"They have committed to do this as seamlessly as possible. It certainly will have moments in the transition," said Naramore. "I believe they're very capable of it. We look forward to partnering with them."

TeamHealth has been in business for around 40 years, according to its webpage. They said they have 15,000 clinicians and offer services across the continuum of care, including care at ambulatory centers and hospital-based practices. They also say they offer behavioral health care, urgent care and emergency medicine.

Bloomberg reported that American Physician Partners would wind down its operations on July 17, saying it was not able to make a deal with another hospital staffing firm — SCP Health. They said the company is jointly owned by Brown Brothers Harriman and Co. as well as member physicians and management.

American Phsyisican Partners is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. The company released a statement, available in full below.