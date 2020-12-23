x
Unemployment drops in every Tennessee county during November

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that all the state's 95 counties saw decreased unemployment rates.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that unemployment rates dropped across Tennessee during November.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that unemployment rates in 41 counties were less than 5% and that Williamson County saw the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3%. In October, officials said the county had an unemployment rate of 4.6%.

Lake County in West Tennessee saw the highest jobless rate at 8.1% in November. However, the rate dropped 2% compared to the month before, officials said.

Officials said that Knoxville had an unemployment rate of 4.3%, which dropped 1.7% compared to October. Across Knox County, officials aid that the unemployment rate was 4.1%

The county with the highest unemployment rate in the East Tennessee metropolitan area was Campbell County with 5.5%.

Officials said that there are more than 230,000 open positions on the state's workforce development website, Jobs4TN. The department also launched a website to help people research different programs — the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center.

According to a release from the labor department, Tennessee had a labor force of 3,460,413 people in November, which 182,340 of those unemployed searching for work. Overall, the unemployment rate was 5.3% in the state.

Officials said that 6.7% of the labor force was still searching for work in the U.S. during November. A new federal COVID-19 relief package is expected to include money to help people searching for work, including $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits.

