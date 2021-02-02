Amazon plans to hire 125,000 additional employees across TN

The company will be providing an additional 6,600 employment opportunities for Tennesseans on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs already announced.

TENNESSEE, USA — Amazon has announced they plan to hire an additional 125,000 employees for fulfillment and transportation across the state of Tennessee.

"Before Amazon, I was at a car wash making nine dollars an hour. Then I came to Amazon and I started earning $15 an hour—it was life-changing for me," said Leonardo C, an operations employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Miami. "This is the first time in my life that I've had dental insurance, visual insurance, life insurance. And now that I have it here, I feel really good."

The new positions have a beginning pay of $18 per hour, going up to over $22 per hour in some of the locations.

Along with full benefits, the company will also provide full tuition for college from front-line employees as part of a $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training for the U.S. workforce.

"We are proud to offer opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel," said Dave Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon. "We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive. That's why we offer an average starting wage of over $18 per hour, provide a great range of comprehensive benefits—including health care coverage, parental leave, career training, and ways to save for the future—and have a team of thousands working to build a safe and inclusive work environment. Whether you're looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you're welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team."