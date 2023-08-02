The 'World's Longest Yard Sale' will be wheelin' and dealin' in East Tennessee again this week

The 127 Yard Sale stretches 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama along Hwy 127. East TN vendors will be setting up along the highway from Clarkrange to Chattanooga.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Calling all treasure hunters, pickers and antique collectors: "The World's Longest Yard Sale" is about to begin again in East Tennessee!

People who love one good bargain after another look forward to the 127 Yard Sale each summer on the first Thursday in August. Dubbed "The World's Longest Yard Sale," vendors set up their goods along a 690-mile stretch of Highway 127 that runs from Michigan to Alabama.

In Tennessee, the highway runs through Fentress and Cumberland counties down through Chattanooga. Vendors will be setting up their goods starting at the Cumberland Mountain General Store in Clarkrange, moving south along Highway 127 through Crossville and into Pikeville.

The event begins Thursday, Aug. 3 and runs until Sunday, Aug. 6. You can find a map of vendors from Clarkrange to Pikeville below. Click here for a full version of the Tennessee vendor map.