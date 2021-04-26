Knoxville leaders announce Knox Housing Assistance program

Both the tenant and landlord will have to apply to get funding, and priority will be given based on income and unemployment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People struggling to pay their bills will now have some extra help thanks to the new Knox Housing Assistance program.

Knoxville leaders announced the new program on Monday.

It aims to help tenants pay past due rent or utility bills.

Both the tenant and landlord will have to apply to get funding, and priority will be given based on income and unemployment.

Local leaders said this is an important step in recovering from the pandemic.

"We are really lucky to have such a committed group of housing specialists and collaborative partnership with our county and many communities don't have experts.. this is going to help our community recover from the pandemic faster," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said.