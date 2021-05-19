How to protect your money from hackers

Experts said we all need to be careful because hackers are keeping up with consumer trends.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After the hack on Colonial Pipeline, experts said we all need to be careful because hackers are keeping up with consumer trends.

Here are some tips to spot them and keep your information safe.

If you are getting Amazon packages you didn't order, that's the sign of the first hack.

Since the start of the pandemic, online shopping scams have skyrocketed.

One cybersecurity expert said hackers are sending items to your house to confirm that address is correct. They do this to make money by writing online reviews.

The second hack targets your smartphone.

Scammers will send malware that lets them access information like your bank account or any smart devices you are connected to.

The best way to protect your phone from these hacks is never to click on any links unless you know who is sending them.

Finally, thieves will steal your information after you give it to other companies.

If you buy beer or wine at the grocery store, the worker puts your birthday into the computer. That data and the credit card you use to pay is sold to other companies, which means if any of those companies get hacked, so does your information.

Experts said you can always question companies about the information they are asking for.