DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Two people are reported dead after a domestic situation on Oak Grove Road in Dandridge, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff.

Four minutes after taking the call, deputies arrived on scene and found a child standing in the doorway, according to the sheriff's office.

An adult male came running out of the house after the child, according to the sheriff. Officers said the man was 'making statements' at the door as the child ran toward deputies. Deputies took the child to a safe location unharmed.

Officers made several attempts to contact inside the home and made entry at 4:30 p.m. The sheriff said deputies found two people dead inside the home and no shots were fired by officers.

Oak Grove Road just west of the Douglas Lake Campground was blocked while crews investigated.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was also requested to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said Tuesday.

