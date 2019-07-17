NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The U.S. Geological Survey reported Wednesday a 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just about 5 miles southwest of New Tazewell.

It happened around 11:23 a.m.

If you felt it, USGS asks you report it. Click here to let them know.

According to the USGS, a 3.0-magnitude quake is generally felt by most people standing still, especially on upper floors of buildings. They generally do not cause damage at this intensity.

Small earthquakes like these are incredibly common in the area.