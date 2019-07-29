Hamblen Co Alpha Elementary - Pre-k-5
423-586-3332 Pre-Kindergarten 2019-2020 School Supply ListAlpha Elementary School423-586-3332 KindergartenREQUIRED: 3-4 Boxes of Crayons (16 or 24 count size - Crayola preferred) 1 pair - Fiskar blunt scissors 2 packs of 24 pencils (#2 plain yellow - sharpened) 6 giant-size Glue Sticks 1 Pink Pearl eraser (or similar brand) 5 x
423-581-3041 Sixth Grade * 1 large 3-ring binder (Can be the type that zips and has pockets) * 6 folders with holes (will go in the binder) o Folders should be the following colors: GREEN, RED, BLUE, YELLOW, PURPLE, ORANGE (Each class will have its own color folder) * Pencils * Colored pencils * Scissors * Highlighter - 4 color pack * Red pens * Loose leaf paper * 5 Composition Books (ex.
423-581-3041 Seventh Grade 1 1 ½ inch binder (social studies)2 packages of tab dividers without pockets (L.A. and social studies) Headphones Notebook paper Pencils Glue sticks Crayons or colored pencils2 boxes of Kleenex1 package of lined index cards1 bottle of germ x Blunt tip scissors Students will also need their TI 34 Multiview calculator from 6th grade.
423-581-3041 Eighth Grade * # 2 pencils * 1 bottle of hand sanitizer * 1 package of red pens * Tab dividers (a total of 16 are needed) * 2 glue sticks * Twist up crayons or colored pencils * 4 1½" binders (one for each academic subject) * 2 boxes of tissue * 3 different colored highlighters * Notebook paper * 1 bottle of white glue * 1 package of chisel tipped Expo markers * 1 package of ¼" graph paper (prefer the 3 hole punch) * TI-34 Multi-view calculator- same as required in 6th and 7th grade