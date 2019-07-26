5 CLASS FEE $7 CLASS SHIRT Glue sticks, 10 per student BOYS - 1 box Ziploc sandwich bags GIRLS - I box Ziploc quart Bags 1 pack erasers (pencil top) Crayons: 6 packs of 24 assorted colors Black Expo Dry-Erase markers (1 pack of 6-8) 1 plastic school supply box 2 packs (24 in a pack) of #2 pencils 1 pack of colored paper (8 ½ x 11) 1 backpack 2 boxes of Kleenex 1 each of the following items: Hand sanitizer, baby wipes, and Clorox wipes **Kindergarten has a "community supply area".