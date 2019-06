BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County investigators have asked for help locating David J. Carver, 64, who was last seen on April 29.

Carver is described as a white male, 5'10", 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He has tattoos on his right arm and an X on his right hand, according to the sheriff's office.

If you've seen Carver, please call the Sheriff's Office Investigations during normal business hours at (865) 273-5001 or Investigator Doug Davis anytime at (865) 273-5121.