Many students enjoyed a snow day Tuesday, but not every kid has a safe place to go when school's out.

Places like the Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley opened up its doors on the snow day so kids could have a warm place to stay.

Cheryl Fehl, the interim CEO of BGCDV, said the staff is always prepared to come in when there's a possibility school may be out.

"We're very prepared when we get the call for the kids to come in," Fehl noted.

A snow day announcement isn't always the best news for working parents, though, according to Hamblen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry.

"Because now they have to make that decision about whether or not to stay at home and lose that income for the day or go ahead and go to work and hope their children are okay," Perry explained.

That's why the Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley decided to keep its doors open all day even in the cold weather. It offered child care and warm meals.

"To make sure the kids aren't home by themselves or maybe somewhere where they can get into some trouble," Fehl explained.

Dr. Perry said every time he makes a decision whether to cancel school, he keeps safety at the front of his mind for the 10,000 plus students in the district.

"That acceptable risk is there regardless of the decision that we make," Perry noted. "Simply because we call school off doesn't mean students aren't placed at risk."

He said oftentimes, going to school during the day is how kids know they are getting a hot meal and a warm environment. When organizations and daycares choose to stay open it gives him peace of mind.

"But at the same point in time, there will still be many students who are not given that opportunity for a breakfast, a lunch, someone that cares about them, and then an environment that is safe and warm," Perry nodded.

Which is what the Boys and Girls Club strives to offer.

"We like to be able to feed them and give them a safe space and a warm space to be and a place to throw some snowballs," Fehl laughed.

Perry said other organizations, like churches and daycares, will often offer programs for snow days as well so parents who are working don't have to leave their children at home.

On days when school is out, parents will need to drop off and pick up students at the Boys and Girls Club. The organization doesn't bus kids to and from home.

