Campbell County Schools delivers meals to students to combat food insecurity

As schools go virtual, the district is doing all they can to care for its students.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. — In order to combat food insecurity across its district as schools go virtual, Campbell County Schools is sending meals to its students via an all-to-familiar vehicle — the school bus.

Feeding America estimates nearly 1 million Tennesseans struggle with finding enough food to eat. In Campbell County, a little more than 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger.

Campbell County Schools falls under the Community Eligibility Provision, which is a universal meal plan under the National School Lunch Program. According to the Tennessee Department of Education, it allows schools to provide meal services to all students at no charge, regardless of economic status.

Without physical classes, so many students that depend on food from schools will go hungry.

"We just felt like it would be an injustice if we didn't do everything we could to get those meals to the students of Campbell County," assistant director of Campbell County Schools Robbie Heatherly said.

"We decided to take the buses out. We do this two days a week and we will give them enough meals then for all week," school nutrition supervisor Vicki Woodard said.

So school employees like Wendy Huckaby packs fruits, full meals even a half-gallon of milk and follow the bus route.

"The girls are fun, they're energetic and they know they need to help these kids out in this county," Huckaby said.

Step after step, stop after stop — meals are handed out to families in need on Mondays and Wednesdays through the end of the semester.

Campbell County Schools estimates 24,032 meals were handed out this week for the nearly 5,000 students that are part of the district. Families waiting in minivans, friendly knocks at the door, even grandparents watching kids while mom and dad are at work all received food.

It's a special delivery this time of year, not by a magic sleigh, but a yellow bus.

"It's so amazing, it's really emotional for me," Huckaby said. "I love the kids, I know Miss Vicki loves the kids and our director and we're doing all we can for them."

"They will go that extra mile to make sure a child has food," Woodard said.

If you have a student in the Campbell County School system and want to ensure you receive your meals, you can contact the Board of Education at 423-562-8377.