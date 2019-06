KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Police Department cruiser was hit by another car on I-75 S early Wednesday morning, a tweet from the department said.

Officers had pulled over a car for driving the wrong way on I-75 S at Callahan and were dealing with that car when another car hit the KPD cruiser shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The impact pushed the cruiser into a second KPD cruiser, but both were unoccupied at the time, the tweet said.

There were only minor injuries as a result, according to KPD.