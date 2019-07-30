KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council will meet again to discuss and vote on Recode Knoxville on Tuesday, July 30.

Recode Knoxville is an overhaul plan of the city's zoning ordinance. On July 16th, leaders approved the text portion of Recode. Now, they plan to discuss the proposed zoning map.

The map is part of the ordinance that shows the zoning districts in the city. The discussion this evening will include more than 30 proposed revisions to the map.

Several revisions are requested for residential areas listed in Recode Draft 4. Many of those requests are to list the area as a single-family residential neighborhood or a general residential neighborhood. Other revisions apply to Offices and General Commercial Use Properties.

According to Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Recode won't raise taxes or change rules for most properties, and will also be a living document that can be amended and changed.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the City-County Building in Downtown Knoxville.