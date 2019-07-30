KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville celebrated the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote Tuesday.

Mayor Madeline Rogero announced the creation of a $25,000 grant fund.

The city said educational and arts groups can apply for awards ranging from $100 to $5,000.

The fund is meant to celebrate Tennessee's role in gaining women the right to vote.

"Being the first woman Mayor of Knoxville it's important to me that we encourage women to know our history and to vote and also run for office," Mayor Madeline Rogero said.

There are also two monuments in downtown Knoxville celebrating the women's suffrage movement.

