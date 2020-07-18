A little less scruffy | Group holds second clean-up event near Central Street in Knoxville

Members of the Young Professionals of Knoxville took to the street to clean up the near Central Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A small group of people took to the streets in Knoxville Saturday, during an event to make sure the roads stay clean.

Members of the Young Professionals of Knoxville partnered with Keep Knoxville Beautiful to pick up trash and clean up the area near Central Street. It was the second year they held the event. The street runs through North Knoxville and into the downtown area.

"We’re working hard to serve our community and make Knoxville a better place to live, work, and play!" the group said in a Facebook post.

They said they spent nearly an hour cleaning up alongside sidewalks and streets.