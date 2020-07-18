A little less scruffy | Group holds second clean-up event near Central Street in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A small group of people took to the streets in Knoxville Saturday, during an event to make sure the roads stay clean.
Members of the Young Professionals of Knoxville partnered with Keep Knoxville Beautiful to pick up trash and clean up the area near Central Street. It was the second year they held the event. The street runs through North Knoxville and into the downtown area.
"We’re working hard to serve our community and make Knoxville a better place to live, work, and play!" the group said in a Facebook post.
They said they spent nearly an hour cleaning up alongside sidewalks and streets.
Keep Knoxville Beautiful is an organization that supports beautification efforts in the city and reduce waste. The Young Professionals of Knoxville is a group that works to help inspire professionals in the Knoxville area and connect them with others to improve the community.
RELATED: Pick up after yourself! Keep Knoxville Beautiful reminds us to properly dispose of wipes, mask, and gloves
RELATED: Congratulations to the winners! Keep Knoxville Beautiful presents 38th annual Orchid Awards