Knoxville Arts and Culture Alliance asking for art submissions to be displayed in airport

The biannual "Arts in the Airport" exhibition is meant to give arts in the area a chance to show off their work at one of the most visited sites in the region.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Knoxville Arts and Culture Alliance is asking artists to submit their work for a biannual exhibition at McGhee Tyson Airport.

It's called the "Arts in the Airport Exhibition" and it is meant to give artists across the area a chance to show off their work and display it in one of the most visited sites across the region.

The exhibition is made up of up to 45 works and they are displayed on walls towards the concourse area of the airport, past the security section. The art includes contemporary 2D and 3D artwork.

Organizers also said concourse windows near the exhibition space are protected with 3M Window Films to reduce the effects of solar heat and light.

Artwork is selected by a juror, and this year the alliance said Claudio Gómez to look over the work. He is the Jefferson Chapman Executive McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture.

There are also three awards available for people who enter works of art. There is a $500 Best of Show award, and two $250 Awards of Merit to be given out.

They also said they will promote selling the artwork, and they emphasized that submissions must be for sale. However, it will remain in the exhibition if it sells. Artists will get a 25% commission, or 20% commission for sales through cash or check, if their work sells.

To enter, artists must also join the Arts and Culture Alliance, paying a $78 membership fee for the year. They then need to upload images of the work online. A full list of requirements is also available online.