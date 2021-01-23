Search underway for 88-year-old man with dementia missing out of Bell County, Kentucky

Officials said that Rufus Ernest Wolfe, 88, was last seen driving a blue 2019 Ford Ecosport and was believed to be traveling towards Southern Pines, North Carolina.

A golden alert was issued for a missing 88-year-old man from Shillala Village in Bell County, Kentucky, on Friday.

Officials said that Rufus Ernest Wolfe was missing and was last seen driving a blue 2019 Ford Ecosport. Officials said they believed he was traveling in the direction of Southern Pines, North Carolina from his home. They said he could possibly be in the area of Boiling Springs Lake, North Carolina.

He is a white man and 5'6" tall, 165 pounds with a thin build. He also has green eyes and gray hair with a fair complexion, officials said.

They also said that Wolfe was suffering from dementia and could be confused.