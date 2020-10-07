x
Bridgework will close lanes of I-40 in West Knoxville this weekend

Two lanes will be closed in each direction between West Hills and Cedar Bluff.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Except some traffic delays on I-40 in West Knoxville this weekend.

TDOT contractors will be performing bridge work between West Hills and Cedar Bluff Road, starting Friday night, July 17, at 10 p.m and ending at 6 a.m. Monday, July 20.

On I-40 East, there will be two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between Cedar Bluff Road (MM 377.4) and Bridgewater Road (MM 379.0).  I-40 West will have two lanes closed, as well as speed limit reductions, between West Hills (MM 380.4) and Bridgewater Road (MM 379.0).  

The work is dependent on the weather.

