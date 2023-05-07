East TN church not planning to press charges after juveniles vandalize building in May

Smyrna Baptist Church was vandalized the day before Mother's Day. The community repaired it, and the pastor said the church isn't pressing charges.

SMYRNA, Tenn. — It was the day before Mother's Day when Andy Nichols, a pastor, received a phone call that something was wrong at Smyrna Baptist Church in Maryville. When he arrived, the church was surrounded by community members.

Someone had broken in and they were waiting for law enforcement. When the officers allowed it, Nichols walked inside the church in disbelief.

"It's destroyed. I mean, it's just torn out to pieces," Nichols said. "I thought there would be no way we'd be able to have service here Sunday morning. We thought we would have to have service outside."

According to authorities, two 12-year-olds vandalized Smyrna Baptist Church.

"All the pews was turned over. The piano was turned ove. The organ was turned over. The podium was turned over. The altar and communion table and the chandeliers busted," Nichols said. "Windows busted, and food like barbecue sauce squirted all over everything."

The church and community came together and started working and cleaning it up.

They were turning the pews back over, turning the piano back over, the organ back over and helping repair the podium. They put tarps on the windows and closed them up because it was supposed to rain the next day.

In the basement, they put everything back together for Sunday school the next morning.

"By 3:30 in the morning, we had everything partially put back together to where that we could have service," Nichols said.

But one of their biggest concerns is keeping everyone safe, as leftover foam can be dangerous.

"So, apparently, these young individuals that broke in and grabbed fire extinguishers in the event just to make a mess," said David Atkins, director of operations for Restorations Pro in Madisonville. "We have an industrial hygienist that we're bringing in out of Atlanta, that is going to do post testing, air swap, swap test, air quality test, just to make sure that when we're done, that there is no risk or chance that there's going to be any irritation or compromised anyone that would ever come in."

Despite the damage, the pastor said the church is not planning to press charges. He said that in the midst of chaos, there is peace.