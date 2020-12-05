KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Chimneys are the only thing that remain at an abandoned school building in West Knox County.

Both Knoxville Fire and Rural Metro crews battled a massive fire on Monday night.

The building used to be known as the Currier School and was built almost a century ago. It was on Currier Lane off Northshore drive in Rocky Hill, tucked behind a gravel road.

It stayed hidden for almost a century. The fire took away the building, but it didn't take away the memories from those that grew up nearby.

Kip Everett and Kathryn Barr grew up next to the Currier School. Both their fathers went to the school built in 1930.

"My family's been living here for a couple generations," said Everett. "There was a big plaque on the front that showed the years, school board and builders."

"This was home for many many years," said Barr.

Knox County abandoned the building when Rocky Hill Elementary School was built. It was sold to a new owner for just $4,600.

"When I was younger I used to go to the top. I could see far," said Everett. "Played basketball in the street," said Barr.

The owner had bigger plans in mind building it up to become five stories high, but Everett said when he passed, the project stopped leaving it abandoned again.

"Lot of people came up to look at it. I'd have to chase off teenagers all the time," he said.

The fire took it all, except two chimneys left standing tall.

"It was made out of solid wood, most of it very old thin oak wood which made it stand for a long time," said Everett.

Both said it was special to those that knew about it, grew up around it and treasured the history.

"It's sad. It's sad to see that whole thing," said Barr.

The homes and businesses near the school remained untouched. There's still an ongoing investigation as to what caused the fire.