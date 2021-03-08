Homeownership organization to host COVID-19 financial help workshops across East Tennessee

Homesource East Tennessee works to make sure people have sustainable housing across the region, helping them to one day own their home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For most people across the U.S., owning a home can be impossible. According to the Pew Research Center, only 65.8% of households own their home. Most other people live in rentals.

Homeownership is vital to the stability and growth of communities across East Tennessee, according to officials. However, the COVID-19 pandemic left thousands of people without a job and cast uncertainty over their future. So, an organization is helping people find stability and secure housing.

HomeSource East Tennessee is hosting COVID-19 financial assistance workshops in several neighborhoods. Anyone who wants to participate in them should call (865) 637-1679.

The workshops are meant to help people navigate assistance services and financial programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will make sure people upload the necessary documents to avoid delays in getting help.

The workshops are expected to include mortgage assistance and rental assistance. HomeSource also provides foreclosure prevention counseling as well as education for potential homeowners and tenants about financial management, credit card debt management and the responsibilities of renting and homeownership.