Knoxville neighborhood organizations receive $19,500 through city program

The Neighborhood Small Grants Program works to support community-building activities and strengthen Knoxville neighborhoods.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's neighborhoods will be able to thrive and grow stronger after six organizations received a total of $19,500 on Friday, through a grant program.

The Neighborhood Small Grants Program is meant to encourage neighborhood organizations and residents to connect with each other to respond to issues. It is also meant to help communities develop the ability to implement neighborhood-involvement strategies.

The grants are also meant to support efforts to form neighborhood groups in unorganized areas. The Office of Neighborhood Empowerment manages the program, according to a release from officials.

The organizations had to apply and receive approval for the grants. They are listed below:

Fairmont Emoriland Neighborhood Association: $3,000 support to add benches, tables and paths to their Pollinator Garden. Fiscal sponsor: East Tennessee Community Design Center

Roseberry City Connection Community Organization: $3,000 support to install a sign and rose bushes to help identify this historic area. Fiscal sponsor: East Tennessee Community Design Center

Town Hall East: $2,500 support to organize an event that brings multiple East Knoxville neighborhoods together for the opportunity to get to know one another and collaborate. Fiscal sponsor: East Tennessee Community Design Center

Westwood Homeowners Association: $2,500 support to enhance their Park Bench Restoration project. Fiscal sponsor: East Tennessee Community Design Center

South Woodlawn Neighborhood Association: $4,000 to support the installation of neighborhood identity signage. Fiscal sponsor: Legacy Parks

Vestal Community Organization: $4,500 to support a bus shelter located on privately-owned property to be utilized by the community. Fiscal sponsor: Sustainable Future Center

The 2022 Neighborhood Small Grant Program application is available online. Applicants are required to attend a mandatory meeting in order to qualify — Saturday, April. 24, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Tuesday, April 27, 5-7 p.m. or Thursday, May 6, 6-8 p.m.