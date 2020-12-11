WIMZ says William Winningham, radio DJ known as Billy Kidd, has died on Wednesday

Winningham hosted a show between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on weekdays on 103.5 WIMZ, a classic rock station.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville DJ who hosted an afternoon radio show has died, according to officials with 103.5 WIMZ.

They said that William Winningham, also known as Billy Kidd, was dead. He hosted a show between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on weekdays on WIMZ, a classic rock station.

"Just remember how much Billy loved this community and the people who made it so great!" officials said on Facebook. "We will be posting and airing tributes to Billy in the days to follow."

Several people posted condolences on Kidd's Facebook page, sharing stories and pictures about meeting him. Several other hosts on the radio station also said that he will be missed, after talking to him almost every day.