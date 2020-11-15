Scott Co. Sheriff's Office offers help for families in need of Thanksgiving dinners

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said that people can call Doc Hall (423) 569-5557 if they, or someone they know, is in need of a Thanksgiving dinner.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is getting closer, but many families in East Tennessee are wondering if they'll be able to afford a full dinner this year.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said that it does not want to see any families in Scott County go without dinner this year. On Nov. 11, they made a post on Facebook offering people a way to get help or help others, over Thanksgiving.

They said people can call Doc Hall at (423) 569-5557 if they, or if they know someone, is in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. The sheriff's office said it will need the person's name, their address, their phone number and the number of people in their household.