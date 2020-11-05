BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Strawberry picking is looking to be better than ever right now in Blount County.

Rutherford Farms in Maryville said this is the busiest opening to a season they have ever seen.

They said in addition to strawberries, they hope to have green scallions, onions and broccoli coming in over the next few weeks.

"It's the busiest opening to a season I have ever seen, even on opening day I was hoping for maybe 200 gallons, but I think this COVID scare has caused folks to stay inside so much they need somewhere to go and I did. During that day we were lined on the driveway for three hours solid people waiting to get in, Steve Rutherford said. "I had hoped for maybe 200 gallons 700 gallons came out that day have never seen the crowds this early in the 44 years we have been raising strawberries."

The farm said to see when they're open and if it's a good day for picking, give them a call first at (865) 518-1311.