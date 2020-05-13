KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Liliy Segars and Dovie Lubke are 11 years old, best friends and coffee lovers.

"It smells delicious," they said in unison.

While most kids their age may choose to spend their summer running a lemonade stand, these two middle schoolers decided to sell coffee -- but not just any coffee.

"It's whipped Dalgona coffee," Lily said.

Their business officially launched on Monday and as they prepped they had a certain expectation.

"We were expecting to sell like five," Dovie said.

But in two days that number would double and then triple.

"We've sold 14 to 15 cups," Dovie added.

However, the true meaning behind their new business goes a little deeper and is a little kinder.

"Because everyone is going through the same thing and it's stressful," Lily said.

Both Lily and Dovie have noticed most of the parents in their neighborhood are working from home, which they know is not always easy. It is a stress they are hoping the kindness of coffee can help. They aren't entirely wrong.

Researchers at Dartmouth University found acts of kindness not only help with stress and anxiety, but they can help you live a longer life.

"Do you want another one?" Lily asked Dovie from across the front yard.

Though they maybe can't solve all the problems of the world, maybe with a little coffee, cold milk and kindness -- they can at least try.

"It's good for the community," Dovie said.

"And it makes you feel good too," Lily added.

