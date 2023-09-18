5 female inmates escape from Union County Jail

Due to the overcrowding of Union County Jail, 5 women were able to escape through an unlocked security door.

UNION CITY, Tenn — The Union County Sheriff's office said 5 female inmates, Michelle Beeler, April Buckner, Jessica Ray, Amy Benford and Melissa Harrell escaped from the Union County Jail on Sunday around 10:25 p.m.

According to a report, officers were able to locate 2 of the inmates quickly after the escape.

UCSO said it used its K-9 Team to track the remaining 3 inmates down about half a mile away. The women were immediately taken back into custody.

All inmates were back in custody an hour and sixteen minutes after the escape and have been charged with escape.

Officials say the escape was due to the overcrowding of the jail and women staying in the hallway outside of facility housing.

The inmates went through a security door that led directly outside and had failed to lock after being shut, according to officials.