$5K reward offered for info in Knox Co. gun store robbery

Someone stole approximately 15 guns during a break-in at Knoxville Tactical on Nov. 1

POWELL, Tenn. — A $5,000 reward is being offered to track down those responsible for stealing more than a dozen firearms from a gun store in Powell.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), during a break-in on Nov. 1 at Knoxville Tactical, someone stole approximately 15 guns. Knoxville Tactical is a federal firearm licensee.

Investigators are working with employees on an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for a total reward of up to $ 5,000.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge, Toby Taylor said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence in conjunction with Project Guardian will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (865) 215-2243.