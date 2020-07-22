ACSO: Driver arrested after a car chase through 3 counties Tuesday night

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A person was arrested after police chased a car through 3 East Tennessee counties Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Officers sped through Anderson, Knox and Jefferson Counties, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. They said that the chase started after a car refused to stop near Union Valley Road in Oak Ridge.
No information about the driver, the make of the car, or charges was available Tuesday evening. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.