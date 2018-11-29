An alleged serial killer may have struck in Knoxville.

The FBI says 78-year-old Samuel Little has confessed to 90 murders across the country. That includes three in Tennessee in Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is working to confirm the case and notify the next of kin.

Investigators say more than 30 of those have been confirmed, but the rest are still a mystery -- including one right here in Knox County.

The local victim is listed as a 25-year-old African American woman who was killed in 1975.

The Knox County Sheriff's office tells us it is working on the case, and this Jane Doe isn't listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System according to NAMUS spokesperson Todd Matthews.

He says the news of Little is an opportunity to try to help identify people who may have been forgotten.

"We have the opportunity to point at things and say he might have confessed to a lot of murders, but here's the important thing -- the victims are still victims," Matthews said.

There's a chance Little is exaggerating, as the majority of his claims remain unconfirmed, but Matthews remains steadfast that every victim must be identified.

"Until we identify all those people, this isn't over, this is still going on," he said.

