The Blount County Sheriff's Office said it is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two armed robbery suspects.

No one was hurt after after the BCSO said two men robbed the La Lupita Mexican Store and Restaurant off Broadway in Maryville Wednesday around 7 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, two Hispanic men robbed the store at gunpoint and left. One of the men was armed with a knife, and the other a gun.

The BCSO said the two are believed to be driving in a dark blue or black Mazda 6 and should be considered dangerous. Deputies said if you encounter two who may be the suspects -- you should not approach them and should instead call 911 immediately.

Below is a picture of the car taken from surveillance video:

BCSO

Anyone with information can call Blount County Dispatch at 865-983-3620. You can also call Investigations at 865-273-5001, the 24-hour anonymous crime line at 865-273-5200, and you can leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at BCSO.com.