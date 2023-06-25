Bell County Sheriff's deputies arrest a man after they say he tried to kill a pregnant woman and her baby

Donald Shaver Jr. faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — Bell County deputies arrested a man Saturday night after he allegedly tried to kill his pregnant partner with an ax.

The sheriff’s department said deputies Samson Churchwell and Austin Poindexter responded to a domestic violence call at an Old Cross Road home around 11:30 p.m.

They found a woman who said Donald Shaver Jr., 55, of Middlesboro, had choked her and swung an ax at her stomach. She told deputies she was 13 weeks pregnant with his child.

Shaver was sitting on the back of a pickup truck on the property and smelled of alcohol, according to Deputy Churchwell.