x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

BCSO asking for help to identify owner after truck runs into house

The truck appears to be an early to mid-2000s model white Ford F-350 with tan trim and heavy front-end damage, officials said.

More Videos

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the owner of a truck that ran into a house on Wednesday night.

BCSO said the driver left the scene after the crash.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the truck appears to be an early to mid-2000s model white Ford F-350 with tan trim and heavy front-end damage.

If you have any information regarding the owner of this truck, BCSO asks you to call the Traffic Safety office at 865-273-5136 during normal business hours.

JULY 6, 2022 We need your help with identifying the owner of this vehicle that was involved in a property damage accident this evening. The driver left the scene of the accident after running the vehicle into this residence. The truck appears to be a Ford F-350, white in color with tan trim, early to mid-2000s model. The truck has heavy front end damage. If you have any information regarding the owner of this truck, please call the Blount County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety office at 865-273-5136 during normal business hours. We appreciate your help!

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement