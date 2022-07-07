BCSO asking for help to identify owner after truck runs into house

JULY 6, 2022 We need your help with identifying the owner of this vehicle that was involved in a property damage accident this evening. The driver left the scene of the accident after running the vehicle into this residence. The truck appears to be a Ford F-350, white in color with tan trim, early to mid-2000s model. The truck has heavy front end damage. If you have any information regarding the owner of this truck, please call the Blount County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety office at 865-273-5136 during normal business hours. We appreciate your help!