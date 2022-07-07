BCSO asking for help to identify owner after truck runs into house

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the owner of a truck that ran into a house on Wednesday night.
BCSO said the driver left the scene after the crash.
According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the truck appears to be an early to mid-2000s model white Ford F-350 with tan trim and heavy front-end damage.
If you have any information regarding the owner of this truck, BCSO asks you to call the Traffic Safety office at 865-273-5136 during normal business hours.