Knoxville — A 70-year-old Knoxville woman faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in an August stabbing at a Knoxville school bus stop.

Shirley Ann Robinson will be arraigned Nov. 5 in Knox County Criminal Court, according to records.

A grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday against Robinson.

A fight broke out in August after school in the Mechanicsville neighborhood near Knoxville College.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the fight involving roughly 20 people broke out at the intersection of University Avenue and Alfredda Delaney Street.

When police arrived, they found adults and juveniles fighting. KPD said they discovered a woman had been taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in a personal vehicle with serious but non-life threatening stab wounds.

Officers said they asked around to find out what happened, but witnesses refused to cooperate and the victim could not say who had stabbed her.

Robinson, then age 69, ended up being charged.

Officers said the fight started after four middle school children had been dropped off by the bus with family members waiting for them.

