The case against Curtis Watson, who is accused of sexually assaulting and killing Debra Johnson in her home on prison grounds, will move to a grand jury.

Authorities say that Watson escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary in August before killing Johnson. He was captured days later by Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Highway Patrol officer around ten miles away from the prison.

RELATED: TBI hands out $32K in reward money for help in inmate's capture

RELATED: Funeral held for murdered Tennessee Department of Correction employee

RELATED: Prosecutors consider seeking death penalty for prison escapee charged with murder

RELATED: TBI reviewing evidence to determine how reward will be given

Nine witnesses took the stand during Watson's preliminary hearing. They gave graphic information about the morning of Watson's escape. A TBI investigator also said that DNA found on Johnson's body matched Watson's DNA.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to seek the death penalty.