Couple who run Seymour restaurant accused of failing to turn over $128K in sales taxes

Records identify them as William and Leah Laboy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Sevier County couple who operate a restaurant are accused of filing false sales tax returns and failing to hand over some $128,872 in proceeds to the state, records show.

A Sevier County grand jury returned the two-count presentment against William and Leah Laboy on Nov. 29.

The Laboys surrendered Monday to state revenue special agents at the Sevier County Detention Center.

According to the state, the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue looked into the Laboys' business dealings.

Documents state the couple filed the false returns from January 2016-July 2018.

All sales tax due should have been filed with the state of Tennessee's revenue commissioner. State Department of Revenue officials are listed as witnesses in the indictment and they investigated the case.

Conviction of the felony could result in up to two years in prison for each person, according to the state.