Crossville man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in wife's death

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Crossville man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI Agents joined investigators from the Crossville Police Department and the District Attorney's Office in investigating the death of Sante Cecilia Amrvocio Mendez, according to TBI.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to the 100 block of Village Lane, after dispatchers received a 911 call in which the caller hung up, according to investigators. Upon arrival, the victim’s body was discovered in a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they identified Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, 33, the victim’s husband, as the individual responsible for her death.

On Sunday afternoon, Cruz was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Cumberland County Jail without bond, according to TBI.