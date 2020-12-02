CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a person is in custody after deputies responded to a shooting that wounded two people Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Gary Howard with the CCSO, it happened off Wilbanks Road near U.S. Highway 70 northwest of Crossville.

Howard said two people were taken to area medical centers to be treated for gunshot wounds to their legs.

Deputies later detained a suspect and said there is no threat to the public.

Howard said the sheriff's office will release more information as it becomes available.