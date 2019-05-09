KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who threatened to kill several women in April 2018 will be sentenced next month on three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of vandalism.

Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit obtained convictions against Terrance Laron Reese, 38, following a 3-day trial.

Assistant District Attorney Phil Morton explained to the jury that on April 28, 2018, Reece walked into the back yard of a residence on Joyce Avenue and pointed a handgun at three females, one of whom was 13-years-old, according to the DA's office.

"While brandishing the firearm, Reece told the victims they were going to die," the release said.

The district attorney's office said one victim grabbed her own handgun and ordered Reese off the property. While leaving, Reese pointed a gun at an another person. The report said that victim grabbed his gun, entered his vehicle, and chased Reese out of the neighborhood.

According to the district attorney's office, Reece has seven prior felony convictions. Because of his criminal history, he faces between twelve and twenty years on each firearm count and ten to fifteen years on each assault count. At the October hearing, the district attorney's office said prosecutors will seek consecutive sentences.

Judge Steve Sword set the case for sentencing on Oct. 31.