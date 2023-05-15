Dash cam video shows Jefferson County deputies dodging oncoming traffic to chase a wrong-way driver on I-40

Jefferson Co. deputies followed and stopped a vehicle driving down the wrong side of I-40 overnight Monday. The driver is facing several charges, including a DUI.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — Jefferson County deputies dodged oncoming interstate traffic early Monday morning to stop a driver that was speeding down the wrong side of Interstate 40.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released dash camera footage of the chase.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, JCSO said deputies responded to I-40 mile marker 419 between the exit to Dandridge and the I-81 split after receiving several calls about a vehicle that was driving west in the eastbound lanes.

JCSO said Deputy Brandon Bullins saw a car at mile marker 415 driving the wrong way, so he stopped his patrol vehicle to try and stop the driver. Bullins said the driver did not slow down, so he swerved out of the way and began to chase him.

Another deputy, Sgt. R. Payne, got on the interstate and also began chasing the wrong-way driver. Payne dodged oncoming cars and semi-trucks before he was able to use a PIT maneuver to spin the car around and stop it.

JCSO said deputies took the driver, identified as 33-year-old Deandre Loyd from Detroit, into custody -- saying the man smelled strongly of alcohol. Loyd is charged with: