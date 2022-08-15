Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, TWRA investigating

Wildlife officers are looking for the person who shot the deer. They are hopeful the deer will survive after removing the bolt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open after finding a buck suffering with a crossbow bolt through its head outside the Nashville area.

The TWRA shared photos of a deer illegally shot out of season by someone with a crossbow. A photo provided by the wildlife agency shows a deer still alive with a bolt lodged vertically through its head.

TWRA wildlife officers were able to locate and tranquilize the buck found in a Hendersonville neighborhood northeast of Nashville. Officers removed the bolt from the animal’s head and applied medicine to the wound.

Wildlife officers are looking for the person who shot the deer because it was nearly poached. They are hopeful it will survive.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the TWRA Region II Office at 615-781-6622.