Knoxville — There was a call of a shooting that came down at 7:03 a.m. at 9208 Kingston Pike, Knox County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers told 10News the address is the location of a Weight Watchers.

No other information about suspects or victims was available.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to provide updates as we receive new information.

