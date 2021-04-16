DOJ: Kingsport man, two others, indicted for assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, was indicted after assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer, as well as other crimes, according to officials.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Kingsport man was indicted Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers, along with two other men at the riots at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said that Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the charges. An Iowa man and a New York man were also indicted on charges relating to an assault on Officer Michael Fanone with the Metropolitan Police Department.

They also face a list of other charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or on restricted grounds as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

Head was also charged with an additional count of civil disorder, officials said.

On Jan. 6 crowds stormed the U.S. Capitol with Trump flags, following a protest against the election of President Joe Biden. Several people died as a result of the riots.